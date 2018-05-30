Goole motorcyclist pronounced dead after crash near Selby

A motorcyclist has died after a collision in North Yorkshire.

Police are today appealing for witnesses to the crash which happened at around 5pm yesterday near Cawood.

A Suzuki motorbike collided with a silver Mercedes CLS on the B1222 Bishopdyke Road.

An ambulance also attended but a man in his 30s from the Goole area was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two occupants of the car were not injured.

The road was closed for several hours to allow police to carry out an investigation.

Officers are not yet in a position to confirm the late man’s identity.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or saw the motorbike or car in the moments leading up to it, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Mark Mullins or Hamish Halloway.

People can also email mark.mullins@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or Hamish.halloway@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote reference number 12180094580 when sharing information.