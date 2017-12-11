Goole teenage driver is facing 'almost inevitable' jail sentence after horror crash in which two died

A teenager was told today jail is "almost inevitable" after admitting causing the deaths of two passengers when his car left the road and hit a tree.

Benjamin Bowden, 19, appeared at Hull Crown Court this morning for sentencing following the deaths Levi Dickinson, 16, and 17-year-old Rhogan Jones in the accident at Howden in February.

The packed court was told Bowden, of Broadway, Goole, held a provisional driving licence at the time.

The three were in Bowden's Volkswagen Polo when it came off a bend in Barnhill Lane, close to the Knedlington crossroads.

Bowden pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by careless driving and two counts of causing death while being an unlicensed driver at Beverley Magistrates last month.

Two counts of driving while uninsured have been left to lie on the file.

Defence solicitor John Thackray told the hearing Bowden understood he was facing an immediate custodial sentence.

He said the teenager had been having suicidal thoughts, panic attacks, and was experiencing lack of sleep and depression.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC adjourned the case until next Wednesday for a GP's report, telling Bowden it was "almost inevitable" that he would be sent to prison.

He was released on bail with the same conditions and warned that if he failed to attend he would be sentenced in his absence.

The hearing was interrupted when Miss Dickinson's brother Antony caused a ruckus, coming into court late and saying to the Judge, when challenged: "I am just showing my respect mate. I am here for my Mum and Dad. I am here for my baby sister."

The Judge - who said he would not be addressed as "mate" - sent him briefly to the cells for "smirking as if it was some kind of joke."

But Mr Dickinson apologised when he was brought back to the courtroom, and he was let off and escorted off the premises.