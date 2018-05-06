Gorse fire which took five hours to put out is believed to be arson

A LARGE fire which destroyed 1,000 square metres of gorse in Scarborough is believed to have been started deliberately.

A fire crew from Scarborough was called to the fire, on an embankment at Deepdale Avenue, at 10pm yesterday.

When they arrived and saw the extent of the blaze, they called for backup from crews from Sherburn, Robin Hood's Bay and Filey, a fire service spokeswoman said.

The firefighters spent five hours battling the flames, eventually extinguishing the fire at 3am today.

Crews have also had to revisit the scene this morning to continue damping down the area.