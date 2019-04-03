Government-backed business support programme Digital Enterprise aimed at boosting the digital competitiveness of the Leeds City Region, has launched an initiative to showcase the region’s most digitally innovative businesses.

The Digital Enterprise Top 100 campaign will profile and celebrate businesses that have achieved growth and success through upgrading digital technology and skills, and firms are invited to nominate themselves or other companies to be included in the ranking.

The scheme’s programme manager, Muz Mumtaz, said: “Innovation, skills and digital transformation are at the very heart of helping businesses to succeed and grow, and are key to building a sustainable and growing economy.

“Our Digital Enterprise Top 100 campaign will be a celebration of the recent success of the Digital Enterprise business support programme, which has seen over 1,400 businesses access funding and workshops to develop their digital capabilities, but it will also highlight other innovative businesses leading the way in the digital arena.”

He added: “If you are a business that has embraced digital technology, or would like to nominate a business for our Top 100 campaign, then we would love to hear from you.”

The initiative will consist of a special report featuring 100 of the best digital companies from across West and North Yorkshire, with a celebratory event taking place in June.

The Digital Enterprise Team is seeking nominations from a wide range of businesses. To put forward your own or another business for the Top 100, go to www.de100.co.uk. The deadline for nominations is May 3.