Government will not review Sky deal

The Government has said it does not intend to refer Comcast’s £22 billion bid for Sky to competition authorities on public interest grounds.

Culture secretary Matt Hancock said he has “reviewed the relevant evidence available” adding he is “minded not to issue an EIN (European Intervention Notice) on the basis that the proposed merger does not raise concerns in relation to public interest considerations which would meet the threshold for intervention”.

He will now allow interested parties to submit written submissions until 5pm on May 24 before making a final decision on whether to intervene.