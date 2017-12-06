GP Taylor: My 'white poppy' column sparked onslaught from the keyboard warriors

I never thought writing a column about a white poppy would have such a devastating effect on my life.

After all, it was just an opinion, nothing more, nothing less. It was never meant to offend or upset and I believed it would be read and then discarded.

In reality, what happened was a bit of a nightmare. It was lunchtime when I was told that my article was ‘trending’, modern language meaning that people were talking about it. My local newspaper had even turned it into a headline. The comments on their Facebook page rolled in.

Stupidly I read them, all of them...several times over. They were roughly divided 70 per cent in favour of what I had said and 30 per cent against. I could cope with that. It was only when I read who was making the negative comments that I got upset.

What I found hard to believe was that some of the people who made the most vitriolic comments were people who I knew. I was really shocked that they could post something so harsh on the internet and yet these were people who would smile at me or stop and chat in the supermarket.

The answer was simple. Within the hour, I had deleted all of my social media accounts. Facebook and Twitter were gone. I sighed with relief.

I have no problems with people disagreeing with what I write, part of writing an opinion piece is to spark debate. Yet, it is the manner of that debate that I find so worrying.

It was just over a year ago when I noticed a difference on the internet. The EU referendum seemed to bring about a sea change in comments on social media. As the vote approached, it was easy to see the growing divide on Facebook.

The comments were getting more and more cutting. There was desperation and a sharp edge to many things that were being said. People were prepared to say some very painful things to each other. The for- and-against mind set was now very much in place. The written comments went straight for the jugular. So much so, that I decided to ration my use of the internet until people calmed down. Sadly, they never did.

Internet anger is more hateful now than it as ever been. It would seem that there are keyboard warriors out there waiting to have a go at someone they have decided they do not like or disagree with. It can be over the most trivial of comments. People respond with threatening abuse.

I found this when my ‘poppy words’ hit the press a month ago this week. I am all for a good argument, but personal attacks and threats aren’t a part of a world that I want to belong to.

There is a growing number of people who feel it is perfectly fine to be very destructive towards those they do not agree with. The keyboard has become their sword with which they do battle.

I have noticed this more among people of a left-wing viewpoint. Their liberal tolerance does not seem to stretch to those who disagree with their opinion. They also seemed to be organised and co-ordinated in their attacks as if driven by the same agenda.

Scientists believe that this is a modern phenomenon that will get worse. People feel that they are separated by screen and keyboard from the real world and they are not accountable for what they say.

Little do they realise that ‘trolling’ can turn into cyber bullying and very quickly be seen as a crime of harassment.

But why have we lost our common decency? Why do we have to resort to being venomous? There is nothing wrong with disagreeing with someone and having a healthy debate, but why take that extra step in vilifying them?

I personally feel it is all learnt behaviour. More and more in our society we are seeing and hearing those in positions of power using social media in an irresponsible manner. Donald Trump is a prime example. It is not just him; most celebrities appear to have something to say. Nothing is off limits and no one is immune from attack.

It is easier for people to be more vicious when writing a comment rather than speaking to someone. Typing words on a page is painless but they are often the most damaging. They are released into cyberspace without fear of the consequences.

The further away we get from face to face, real life conversation we get, the harder it will be for us to have honest communication without anger and aggression.

I believe that social media platforms are bringing out the worst in people who hide in their anonymity as they type discord. It is the hiding place of cowards, too afraid to say the things that they write.

The great thing for me is that I never have to read another comment or post – unless they want to send me a postcard or even better, dare to tell me face to face. And, by the way, I do have a father and, to my knowledge, do not resemble any part of the female anatomy...

