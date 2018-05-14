Grant Thornton in Select new approach

Accountancy giant Grant Thornton UK has launched a new way of working aimed at experienced, freelance finance professionals in Yorkshire.

Named Grant Thornton Select is a new offering for ACA, ACCA or CIMA qualified accountants looking for challenging work who also want to improve their work-life balance by working on a project basis.

By signing up to Select, accountants will be matched with short to medium-term projects which fit their skillset and lifestyle, whilst still benefiting from the support, career development and training opportunities that come with working for one of the UK’s leading accountancy firms.

Select is already operating in Yorkshire and will be rolled out across the UK at a later date.

Emma Davies, director of special projects at Grant Thornton in Yorkshire, said: “We have seen a change in the way businesses are operating over the past few years, especially when it comes to their finance resource. We understand that it can be difficult for businesses to recruit at short notice, especially when there is an immediate requirement for a certain skill-set, or when employing someone in a full-time role is not a viable option for a short-term project.

“That’s where our team of experienced accountants can fill the gap, working and collaborating as part of an in-house team for however long our services are needed.”