Grant Thornton on board to sponsor Guiseley Town academy

Business advisory firm Grant Thornton has signed an agreement to sponsor Guiseley AFC’s Football Academy.

The partnership between the Vanarama National League football club and the firm’s Leeds office will see Grant Thornton support the academy side.

As part of the tie-up, Grant Thornton’s logo will appear on the academy side’s shirts, while the firm has been given advertising space at the club’s Nethermoor ground as well as in the match day programme.

Grant Thornton, which has large offices in both Leeds and Sheffield, will also make use of the club’s corporate hospitality facilities.

Andy Wood, managing partner for Grant Thornton Yorkshire, said: “As a champion of nurturing and supporting young talent across the Yorkshire region, Grant Thornton is delighted to be backing Guiseley AFC’s talented academy team as they continue their journey to become the stars of tomorrow.

“Grant Thornton’s purpose is to help build a vibrant economy by unlocking the potential for growth in our local communities and this partnership is a great example of how we are doing our bit to support this vital agenda.

“And clearly our involvement has come at an opportune time given Guiseley’s record-breaking FA Cup run!”

David Currie, head of Guiseley AFC’s Football Academy, said: “The Guiseley AFC Football Academy is an important part of the club’s DNA and we’re extremely thankful to Grant Thornton for its support.

“We look forward to an extremely beneficial and fruitful relationship over the coming months.”

Guiseley Town FC currently play in the fifth tier of English football.

This season the side, based in North Leeds, won through to the second round of the FA Cup for the first time in its history after defeating English Football League side Accrington Stanley on penalties.

They have been rewarded with an away tie at Mansfield this weekend.

It also set a club record attendance this summer when 3,000 people watched a pre-season friendly against Leeds United at Nethermoor.