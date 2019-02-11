Grant Thornton relocates to new offices

Business and financial adviser Grant Thornton will open the doors of its new offices in Sheffield City Centre today.

The firm has relocated its 150 staff from Broadfield Court into the iconic, former NUM headquarters on Holly Street, following a £1.1m fit-out of the 14,000 sq ft, five-storey grade A office space.

Senior partner Paul Houghton, who heads up Grant Thornton in Sheffield, said the major investment in the city, at a time when other firms have moved out, is confirmation of Grant Thornton’s long-term commitment to driving and supporting growth in the city and wider region.

He said the firm is also benefiting from the growth that comes from being deeply embedded and engaged in its local market.

“We’ve been in Sheffield for 50 years and are extremely proud to be the largest international accountancy practice based in the city region," he said.

"Our move into the city centre is a key step in the next phase of our growth.

“Sheffield is home to a wealth of innovative businesses and is a hotbed of talent and skills, most notably in its advanced manufacturing, health tech and digital sectors. We’re excited to be visibly part of that growth by committing to the transformation of a building which has been derelict for 30 years. And that now places us in a stunning workspace at the beating heart of this dynamic city."

He said that Grant Thornton works with many of the organisations which are putting the city region on the international map, including Swann Morton, Sumo Group, ITM Power, Zoo Digital, Jaywing, ASK4, Sheffield Hallam University and Tinsley Bridge.

"Half of these we’ve taken on as new clients over the past five years and we see a pipeline of more successes in 2019," he added.

“We’re delighted that our new home marks a step-change in Sheffield’s professional services offices, providing a large and ultra-flexible working environment both for our own people and our clients to use.

"Over the past few years, we’ve been bringing people together to shape a more vibrant future for our city and region. Our office is not only a modern, flexible work setting to enable us to deliver the best for our clients but also provides space for the city region’s change-makers to utilise, continuing our mission to foster collaboration and economic growth.”

Grant Thornton’s Sheffield office includes teams working locally and across the world with corporate and private clients on audit, tax, accountancy, corporate transactions, and wealth advice.

Mr Houghton said: “Grant Thornton is grateful to everyone who has helped bring the building to fruition, including the hard work of Brook Property, Sheffield City Council and our fit-out contractors, including state-of-the-art technology from Sheffield Audio-Visual specialists, Technative Live. It’s been a truly collaborative effort.”