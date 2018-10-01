Gravity set to expand its offering

Trampoline park firm Gravity is set to expand after securing £3m from Guinness Asset Management.

Gravity, which operates two sites in Yorkshire, is looking to diversify in to new areas of the leisure market with emphasis on active entertainment.

Led by founders Harvey Jenkinson and Michael Harrison, the investment will be used to add the latest leisure attractions to Gravity’s current sites, improving the experience and providing new experiences for customers. It will also go towards building its worldwide franchise and partnership programme which has already seen work begin on a 10 park franchise deal in Saudi Arabia, and has received huge interest from countries such as the UAE.