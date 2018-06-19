Grayling survives no confidence vote over rail chaos

Northern leaders could be given extra powers over the railways in times of crisis under proposals being taken “very seriously” by Transport Secretary Chris Grayling, who has survived a vote of no confidence vote in the House of Commons.

Mr Grayling responded positively to calls from a senior Tory MP for the Transport Secretary to be given stronger powers to direct rail companies during times of disruption.

These could include ordering extra stops on certain services.

Government responsibility for rail in the region is shared with Transport for the North (TfN) and so any new powers could be split with Westminster.

Mr Grayling made his comments during a Labour debate bemoaning his failure to take responsibility for the timetabling chaos in recent weeks.

Passengers on Northern and Govia Thameslink (GTR) services have suffered hundreds of cancelled or delayed trains since timetables were changed on May 20.

Northern was then forced to introduce an interim timetable on June 4 which removed 165 daily journeys from the railways.

In the Commons, Tory former Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon, whose Sevenoaks constituency in Kent is served by GTR, said: “These are essential public services getting our constituents to work and getting their children to school.

“Would he consider taking stronger powers for himself in times of disruption that would allow him to direct the rail operators to work more closely together or to put additional stops in to help those who simply can’t get to work in the morning?”

Mr Grayling agreed with Sir Michael’s comments, adding: “This is something we will have to look at very seriously indeed.”

The Transport Secretary also revealed TfN was not due to finalise the details of an industry-funded compensation scheme until June 28, with payments to start in early July.

Commuters with weekly, monthly and annual tickets will be entitled to up to four weeks of compensation.

Rail Minister Jo Johnson said Northern services were “beginning to turn the corner”, with 80 per cent of services running on time since under the interim timetable, compared to 66 per cent under the botched timetable.

But Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin, who spoke to commuters at her local station on Friday: said she was “startled” at “how chaotic and unreliable” services around West Yorkshire and to Manchester still are.

Ms Brabin said she heard stories of passengers crammed into carriages “like sardines”, with one passenger forced to stand in the toilet alongside six others.

One commuter, who has lost two hours of leisure time away from his job due to the rail chaos, warned that the situation was “threatening the livelihoods of many” who are struggling to get to work, Ms Brabin said.