Great British Bake Off star Ruby Tandoh marries girlfriend in Sheffield ceremony

Great British Bake Off star Ruby Tandoh has married her musician girlfriend in a low-key ceremony in Sheffield.

Ruby, who starred on the show in 2013, tied the knot with Leah Pritchard and the couple threw a reception at Abbeydale Picture House to celebrate their vows.

Food writer Ruby, 26, married Leah, guitarist in a band called Alimony Hustle in a ceremony last week.

She wore a simple cream kaftan-style dress and open-toe sandals, carrying a small sprig of white flowers.

Leah wore an electric blue suit over a colourful printed shirt and tan brogues.

Ruby moved to South Yorkshire two years ago from London and famously came out on Twitter in 2015, joking that she was finally able to move on from rumours about her and GBBO host Paul Hollywood, after she was accused of flirting with him to make it to the finals on the show.