Great news for vegans as Quorn introduced a new range of fishless products

Quorn, the UK’s fastest-growing food brand, has announced it is introducing its first range of fishless products; the UK’s only battered and breaded fishless vegan fillets, replicating the texture and flakiness of fish.

Offering choice for those looking to reduce fish intake, amid rising concern for the oceans and sustainable fishing, the new fishless fillets will be available in supermarkets nationwide from March 2019.

All new from Quorn

The move comes as for the first time ever, more than half of all UK consumers are now reducing their meat consumption, as awareness about the environmental impact of people’s dietary choices reaches record levels.

The new additions see Battered Fishless Fillets with a Salt and Vinegar Batter and Breaded Fishless Fillets with a Lemon Pepper Breadcrumb join Quorn’s Vegan Fishless Fingers.

This breakthrough innovation means that for the first time ever people can now eat a Quorn version of the British classic fish and chips, one of the nation’s top five favourite dishes.

Quorn has expanded its range as part of its belief that it needs to help the world enjoy a sustainable diet that is not only healthy but less impactful on the planet.

With a salt and pepper batter

The launch means Quorn now offers the UK’s biggest range of vegan fishless frozen products and marks the start of a £12m 2019 investment pipeline.

Quorn is confident its latest innovation will further accelerate growth in meat-free products by appealing to vegans, pescatarians, vegetarians and meat reducers alike.

Geoff Bryant, Quorn Foods UK, said: “During Veganuary, we’re announcing the launch of our Vegan Fishless Fillets range, which will hit the shelves in March 2019. Quorn has led the way in meat alternatives for decades, and this new range is a British breakthrough in meat-free innovation with incredible taste and texture delivery, that has been five years in the making.”

“The launch marks the next logical step in helping people reduce our reliance on our seas and oceans for protein, instead meeting their desire to reduce their meat consumption and eat sustainably, with this delicious Quorn Vegan Fishless Fillets range.”

With lemon and pepper breadcrumb

Introducing the Quorn Fishless range:

• Quorn Vegan Salt & Vinegar Battered Fishless Fillet x2, RRP £2.99

Guaranteed to be triumph around the dinner table is Quorn’s Vegan Salt & Vinegar Battered Fishless Fillets. Great for adults and children alike, the fillets are served perfectly alongside homemade chunky chips and mushy peas and are sure to leave you feeling satisfied and hungry for more.

• Quorn Vegan Lemon & Pepper Breaded Fishless Fillet x2, RRP £2.,99

Quorn’s Vegan Lemon and Pepper Breaded Fishless Fillets are an ideal mid-week meal option that the whole family will love, be they vegan, pescatarian, or trying to reduce their impact on the planet – simply irresistible served with crispy wedges and minted peas.

Quorn is working with the Carbon Trust for carbon footprint accreditation.

The launch is the first major milestone for Quorn since it announced a £7m investment in a new Global Innovation Centre in North East. Sales of Quorn increased by 15% to over £112 million.

Quorn is the world’s largest meat free brand with a choice of over 100 products, with vegan and gluten free options.