Great Yorkshire Show: A long history and a new generation

Encouraging more young people to choose a career in farming is vital to the future of the industry in this country, as Chris Bond reports.

Laura Beaton has just finished her GCSE physics exam. “That was my last one this morning,” she says. For most 16-year-olds this would prompt a big sigh of relief and be the cue to let their hair down a little. Laura, though, is busy preparing for next week’s Great Yorkshire Show (GYS), where she will be showing a couple of her Wensleydale lambs. “People have been saying to me, ‘you’ve finished your exams you can have a lie-in now.’ But I can’t because I’ve still got to get up and look after the animals.”

This will be the fourth year that Laura has shown sheep at Harrogate. “It’s a good way to get your name out there because when you’re showing you meet new people and there’s always a good atmosphere… especially when the weather’s nice.”

Laura now has her own flock of 21 Wensleydale sheep that she takes to country shows throughout the summer. “My mum and dad also have some sheep that I help look after. It can be hard work but I enjoy it,” she says.

It means getting up at six in the morning (when most students are tucked up in bed, assuming they aren’t still out partying) and doing her jobs around the farm.

The farm in question is Walker Farm near Knaresborough, in North Yorkshire, which is run, along with a farm shop, by Laura’s parents. It’s a family steeped in farming. “My grandparents on my mum’s side are still farming today and my other granddad is retired now but him, my dad and my uncle used to manage a big herd of Charolais cattle,” adds Laura.

“We’ve only lived at the farm for just over a year but before then we used to keep sheep and a few cattle and we also had the shop, so we’ve been brought up around livestock.”

Though the family farm is fairly small – consisting of an eight-acre field and a couple of farm sheds – Laura plays a hands-on role. She works in the farm shop every weekend and during holidays and isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty. “My friends think it’s funny that the first thing I do when I wake up is go and feed the sheep each morning, when they get up and do their make-up,” she says.

Laura sees her future in farming and the industry is going to need more like her if it is to thrive in the long run. “It is mainly older men that work as farmers but the Young Farmers Clubs try and help more young people get involved,” she says. “I got into it through my mum and dad and there’s not many young people that get involved who don’t have parents that are farmers. If you go to the agricultural shows a lot of the younger ones are there with their parents.”

It’s a moot point. The average age of British farmers is still rising (59 at the last estimate) and the challenge for the industry is to entice more people from non-farming backgrounds to choose it as a career, which is no easy task in this day and age.

The National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs has 24,487 members, a total that is nearly identical to that of 20 years ago. On the face of it, this is good news, but go back to 1988 and the figure was 38,170. And when you consider there were 367 more Young Farmers Clubs back then, too, the picture starts to look a little less rosy.

Which is why more young people need to be encouraged to see farming as a viable career option.

“We need more young people involved for a number of reasons,” says Laura. “I think they need to understand where their food comes from. There are some people at my school who don’t realise where bacon comes from and it’s the next generation of farmers, us younger ones, that need to keep it going because the older ones won’t be around forever.

“We definitely need more people coming through. I think agriculture should get taught at schools more and people who aren’t necessarily farmers, or come from a farming family, should learn the basics so even if they don’t want to be a farmer they at least have a better understanding of the hard work that goes into it, which means they’ll be more likely to support British farmers.”

Not every young farmer, though, does come from an agricultural background.

Emily Packer, from Market Weighton, is chairing the committee that runs the Young Farmers Club stand at the GYS for the second year running. The 21-year-old has been involved in the show for the past six years. “My parents aren’t farmers but I’ve worked on my friend’s farm since I was about 13,” she says.

“My family’s lived in Market Weighton for the last 18 years and I became friends with all the farming boys and girls when I started high school. I was working in a pizza takeaway and one of my friends asked if I wanted to come and do this job instead, which was working on a pheasant farm.”

Emily has also spent time working on a potato farm and has done everything from feeding animals to driving tractors and harvesting crops.

She has recently just started a new career in social media marketing but is still involved in the Great Yorkshire Show and remains a strong advocate of farming. “Farmers are very open to employing new people even if they don’t come from a farming background. The trouble is I don’t think a lot of young people know that farming jobs exist. I certainly didn’t and I wouldn’t have known without my friends telling me about them,” she says.

“A lot of young people around where I live end up working in McDonald’s or a supermarket because they’re quite close, whereas there are all these farms but if you don’t know who to talk to it can be easier to walk into Tesco with your CV than it is to go to a farm you might not know.”

Emily’s keen to challenge some of the misplaced perceptions people might have about young farmers. “We’ve changed the focus to try and raise awareness and to show that you don’t have to come from a farm to be a young farmer and also that we’re not a bunch of rowdy, drunken teenagers. You can get young farmers who are 10 years old and you can get young farmers who are in their late 20s.

“It’s such a good thing to get into. I’ve made so many good friends over the years and out of my group of friends in the East Riding most of them are in Young Farmers Clubs and it’s meant we’ve got friends from the north of Scotland down to the south coast of England through all the different events that we do,” she adds.

“It’s an industry where you can progress and even if you don’t want to make it your career it’s such a good summer job. You get to work outside, you get to hang around with animals and you learn so much.

“If you’re working on a livestock farm suddenly you could be looking after hundreds, possibly thousands, of animals and it gives you skills you perhaps wouldn’t get at school.

“I think it’s really important to get more young people into farming because there are jobs out there. You do have to put in the hard work but the rewards you get are more than worth it.”