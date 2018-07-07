Great Yorkshire Show: Behind the scenes before the gates open

For the first time in its long history, a professional photographer has been behind the scenes to capture the build-up to the Great Yorkshire Show.

Since tickets went on sale in April, Simon Hill has followed the team as they prepare to promote, organise and deliver the 160th Great Yorkshire Show. Simon, inset below, is an accomplished documentary and travel photographer. As a member of GAMMA Photos and a fellow of the Royal Photographic Society, his editorial work has been internationally published in several books and many magazines including National Geographic, the Sunday Times Magazine and the Observer Magazine.

“Although not a native of Yorkshire, I have lived in the county for the past 30 years and now consider it as home, but overseas work commitments have often made it impossible for me to visit the show,” he said.

“So this year I decided that I would undertake a project to capture the incredibly diverse activities that are an essential part of the preparation.”

Covering the build-up to the show is only part of the picture for Simon who will also record the event itself.

“To be able to record everything that happens, I will need to be on the showground by 5am for each of the three days of the show … and stay there until very late into the evening,” he adds.

Simon is expecting to amass over 5,000 photographs which will become a lasting record of the 160th Great Yorkshire Show.