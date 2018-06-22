Great Yorkshire Show sets new record for sheep entries

There will be more sheep than ever before at Yorkshire’s premier agricultural show as it returns for its landmark 160th year in Harrogate next month.

The Yorkshire Agricultural Society has announced that there will be a record-breaking 2,503 sheep exhibited across 265 individual classes at the Great Yorkshire Show between Tuesday, July 10 and Thursday, July 12.

Judges will be particularly hard-pressed to pick out their winners this year, said show director Charles Mills.

“While Yorkshire is obviously well-known for its sheep, we have attracted entries from across the UK so our local exhibitors will face some stiff competition,” Mr Mills said. “We will see more sheep on the showground than ever before.”

The show director, who farms near York and who will oversee his third show in the top role, said: “I’m delighted that our continued focus on showcasing the best in agriculture means that winning at the show remains vital for breeders and producers.”

The Society has been buoyed by another year of high entry figures across all sections of the show.

The cattle classes have attracted their maximum capacity of 1,186 entries, meaning there is a waiting list for those wishing to show their cattle at the event again this year.

The show’s full total of 12,614 competitive entries also includes 432 pigs, 208 dairy goats and 865 poultry, and the woodcraft section has attracted its highest entry figure since 2002, with 379.

At least 130,000 people are expected to attend the show over its three days.

Among the event’s highlights will be the visit of Princess Anne on the Wednesday, while Lizzie Jones will be the first singer to perform in the main ring. The Halifax-based soprano will perform twice a day.