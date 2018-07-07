Great Yorkshire Show: The enduring appeal of our agricultural extravaganza

As the Great Yorkshire Show celebrates its 160th anniversary, Grace Hammond looks back down the years at its history and its enduring appeal.

Dawn is breaking on the Great Yorkshire Showground. In the cattle wash, last-minute preparations are in a final frenzy of cleaning and tail combing. Horses stand patiently as manes are plaited and tack is polished, while those in the warm up rings are being put through their paces. The air is charged with excitement and anticipation as some of the finest livestock in the UK are being preened to perfection, ready to step into the judging rings for their moment in the spotlight.

Ladies and Gentleman, it’s showtime. The Great Yorkshire Show is a Yorkshire institution, showcasing the best of British farming, food and the countryside. Some of the best livestock in Britain will compete, there will be state-of-the-art agricultural machinery demonstrations and experts on hand to outline the latest farming innovations to visitors at stands across the showground.

Each show day starts with a short service of readings and prayers led by the Rev Canon Leslie Morley, honorary chaplain to the Yorkshire Agricultural Society. Stewards, staff and early visitors come together in the bandstand for quiet reflection and preparation for the busy day ahead. Prayers are said for the farming community and God’s blessing is asked for the show itself.

Each day the show is visited by one or more of Yorkshire’s bishops and Canon Morley gives them a snapshot of life in farming. “Visitors can write a prayer on a folded piece of paper and, placing it in the Prayer Pool, watch it gently unfold to reflect the opening of our hearts and prayers to God,” says Canon Morley.

These prayers are collected after the show and presented at the Yorkshire Harvest, a service held each year in a church local to the show president. This year the service will be held in Ripon Cathedral on September 30, the choice of this year’s president and former show director Bill Cowling.

Bill’s association with the show organisers, the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, began in the 1960s when he successfully showed dairy cattle at the Great Yorkshire. In 1978 he was asked to assist in stewarding before later becoming chief cattle steward. From 2006, he spent 10 successful years as show director and says the quality of livestock and the variety of breeds has developed during his time at the show. “There has been a resurgence in the native breeds such as Aberdeen Angus and Hereford as well as more traditional breeds like the Highland. This is largely down to the consumer and people being more willing to pay a small premium for native breed beef,” he says.

During Bill’s time as a steward the number of exhibitors has grown, with classes routinely having a waiting list. “Since the Royal Show ceased to operate, the Great Yorkshire Show is no doubt the premier livestock show in the country. This has been reflected in the increasing number of breed societies which are holding their annual shows during the three days. There is a real prestige to winning at the Great Yorkshire Show and that is down to the number and quality of entrants it attracts year after year,” adds Bill.

This year’s show has seen a record number of sheep entries, leading to the addition of an extra marquee in the sheep sheds, as well as the hosting of three national cattle breed shows for the first time – the British Simmental Cattle Society, the British Charolais Cattle Society and the Beef Shorthorn UK championships.

Show director Charles Mills says hosting three national shows is a coup. “It’s a real honour as we will have the best cattle in the UK, if not the world, right here. It’s important to us to ensure the show keeps evolving while sticking firmly to its agricultural roots as we really want to give farmers, producers and visitors an opportunity to see the very best the country has to offer,” he says.

The show is well accustomed to royal visitors – the Queen has been numerous times over the decades – and this year the Princess Royal is attending. Along with the tens of thousands of other visitors expected, Princess Anne will see a mixture of the old and new as the show celebrates its anniversary.

To mark the 160th anniversary there’s a nod to the past in the form of a magnificent half-tonne steel sculpture, GYSheifer, modelled on the original Craven Heifer and created by artist Emma Stothard. It has travelled from Bolton Abbey, home of the Craven Heifer in the 19th century, to Imphal Barracks in Fulford, York, where the very first Great Yorkshire Show was held in 1838.

In a first for the show there will be a big screen with films showing the event’s history through footage from the Yorkshire Film Archive. But as well as looking back, the show, as ever, will be moving forward. Singer Lizzie Jones will perform in the main ring and a host of celebrities will join professional models on the Kuoni Catwalk for the annual fashion show.

True to its agricultural roots, the latest robotic milking technology will be seen in action for the first time in the UK when the Lely Astronaut A5 is unveiled. “The Great Yorkshire Show is about celebrating the best of farming and we want to celebrate the past and the future by continuing to build on these firm foundations,” says Mills.

While the outline of the modern show, with its Big Wheel, marquees, signs and trade stands hosting some of the UK’s biggest brands, may look a world away from the first show, its key objectives remain largely unchanged.

When it was conceived in 1837, Queen Victoria was on the throne and Britain was in the grip of the Industrial Revolution. Leading agriculturalists, led by the third Earl Spencer, met in York to discuss the future of farming and decided to form the Yorkshire Agricultural Society. It had five aims to improve and develop agriculture. The first was to run a major agricultural event which led to the first Yorkshire Show the following year. In its early days, the show, which gained the word “Great” in 1843, was peripatetic, with various towns bidding to stage it. It was held in Leeds, Northallerton and Hull before returning to York in 1842 when the first attendance figure of 6,044 was recorded.

It continued to be held annually until its cancellation in 1915 due to the First World War. It was not staged again until 1920 when it was held at various locations until once again war engulfed the nation.

When the show resumed in 1949, the society set about purchasing a permanent showground. A year later the last “roaming” show was held in Malton and the Great Yorkshire Show became the first in the UK to buy a permanent showground.

The 200-acre site, overlooking Rudding Park, in Harrogate, was bought for £16,500 and in 1951 nearly 54,000 visitors attended the first show at its new permanent home.

Over the years, the showground has grown and developed. In 1992, after the sale of land to Sainsbury’s, it was decided to stay on the Harrogate site and an £10m redevelopment programme got under way. With more than 130,000 people regularly visiting the show over the three days in July, it is now England’s premier agricultural show.

An event as big as the Great Yorkshire Show takes an enormous amount of planning, with preparations for the next show starting almost as soon as the gates close on the final day. Monthly show planning meetings involve staff from every aspect of the business and closer to showtime more than 400 temporary workers are drafted in.

The Great Yorkshire Show is proud of its farming heritage but Mills has his sights firmly set on the future. “We hope our ancestors would be proud of what we’ve achieved and of the show as it is today. They could not have dreamed the show they held in the Barrack Yard in Fulford would be such a pioneer; the first to have its own permanent home and become one of the most prestigious agricultural events in the country.

“For the Yorkshire Agricultural Society to be still upholding the aims and ambitions of those founding members is something of which we are rightly proud. And to deliver the quality and standard of show we put on every year is testament to the passion and commitment of the team behind it.

“We are grateful to every team member and of course to our visitors who continue to make it an event to remember.”

TIMELINE

1838: First Great Yorkshire Show held in the Barrack Yard of the 5th Dragoons at Fulford, near York.

1839-1841: The show is held in Leeds, Northallerton and Hull .

1842: GYS returns to York and first attendance figures recorded: 6,044.

1874: Hugely successful show in Sheffield with attendance of 64, 111.

1914: Largest recorded show held in Bradford with attendance of 82,461 (not exceeded until 42 years later).

1915-1919: Show is cancelled because of the First World War.

1920: GYS held jointly with the Royal Agricultural Society of England in Darlington.

1926: GYS held on The Stray in Harrogate and was “the most successful in the history of the society”.

1931: GYS held in fields off Long Lane, Dalton, Huddersfield.

1937: GYS held on York Knavesmire “widely considered to be one of the best show sites in Britain”.

1939: GYS held in Halifax, two months before the country went to war.

1940-1948: Show is cancelled because of the Second World War.

1949: GYS held in Wakefield and the society decide to buy a permanent showground.

1950: Last “roaming” show in Malton. The society buys a 200-acre site overlooking Rudding Park, Harrogate.

1951: First show held at the permanent showground, with attendance of nearly 54,000.

1957: 100th show sees visitor numbers soar to 118,593.

2001: Show cancelled owing to the outbreak of foot and mouth disease in Britain.

2002: Highest attendance for more than 20 years and since then attendance has never dropped below 120,000.

2006: Record-breaking visitor numbers of 135,111.

2008: The event is attended by the Queen to celebrate the 150th show.

2012: First ever show to be cancelled owing to weather after unprecedented rainfall (after the first day).

2018: This will be the 160th show.