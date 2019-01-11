Greatest Showman Ball stars

Friends of terminal cancer patient Jacqui Drake are aiming to raise at least £30,000 for The Leeds Cancer Centre in The Bexley Wing of St James’ Hospital by staging the next big act of the Jacqui’s Million campaign.

The Greatest Showman Ball, at Aspire in Leeds on Saturday March 23, will be attended by Jacqui herself as patron of the Jacqui’s Million campaign, with songs performed by West End Stars Oliver Tompsett and Rachael Wooding.

Fundraising Committee member Anne-Marie Carroll said: “We are buzzing with excitement at the line-up for this ball and expect it to be a huge highlight in Leeds’ social and business calendar for March.

“It promises to be an action-packed evening with fabulous performers guaranteed to bring a smile to all.

“The icing on the campaign cake, of course, is ultimately the benefit the funds we raise can bring to hundreds of cancer patients in Leeds.”

Jacqui, a talented dancer and choreographer who originally beat melanoma diagnosed in 1993, was recently told it had developed into a stage 4 malignant melanoma.

Despite a dismal prognosis, Jacqui has so far beaten the odds for survival thanks to her admirable attitude, exemplified by her mantra “Positive About Cancer”.

To say thank you for the outstanding care and treatment she has received from the Leeds Cancer Centre, the Jacqui’s Million campaign was launched by Jacqui in a bid to raise at least £1million.

Emmerdale actor Chris Chittel (Eric Pollard) will be the MD for the evening which will also see a four-course dinner cooked by Asapire’s Executive chef Tom rnnolds. To book a table for 10 guests contact Anne-Marie Carroll on 07977 282 365 or 01422 327704.