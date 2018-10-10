Green light for ambitious city centre building transformation

Property developer LJ Real Estate is to transform a city centre building into a new mixed use scheme after councillors granted planning permission.

Leeds City Council gave the go-ahead for ambitious plans to rennovate 34 Boar Lane in Leeds into offices plus retail and leisure space.

LJ Real Estate recently bought the 34 Boar Lane for £9.58m from Regional REIT, managed by London & Scottish Investments.

34 Boar Lane, formerly CGU House, is located immediately opposite the railway station and Trinity Leeds shopping centre.

Eamon Fox, partner and head of office agency at Knight Frank Leeds, which is marketing the building, said: “This is tremendous news. We collaborated with LJ Real Estate for over three years to find the correct property in Leeds to buy and now we have got the go-ahead to fulfil our vision.

“34 Boar Lane will be substantially redeveloped and will look to incorporate the principles of a diverse community of like-minded people shaping a place together, with connected environments: digitally, physically, socially, but within a design-led, tech-savvy quality space for occupiers to work in.

“We have ambitious plans for 34 Boar Lane, as we look to transform this well-positioned building into an exciting workplace at the forefront of the Leeds market. Be prepared, we are planning something very special.

“Specifically we are looking at internationally-renowned retailer/leisure operators to take the 10,000 sq ft ground floor and also have plans for three amazing penthouse suites.

“We have been on site for six months dealing with strip out of the old building and now planning permission has been granted, acclaimed London-based contractors Oktra are pushing fast towards the finish. We expect the work to be completed and the building ready during May 2019.”

LJ Real Estate aim to create a “collaborative environment that offers its resident businesses top-quality and characterful, design-led office space with top-of-the-range technology as well an exciting range of restaurants and shops.”