Green light for commuters as First Bus rolls out contactless payments for Yorkshire passengers

A bus operator which runs services across the Yorkshire region has become the first in the UK to offer contactless payments.

First Bus has successfully completed the rollout of new Ticketer machines across its 5,800 fleet, with all its 14 operations, including First West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire and York, now offering contactless as a payment option for journeys.

The firm, which started installing equipment on buses in June last year, said contactless payments mean customers can switch from paying with cash to using their card or mobile; making it easier to catch the bus and it also has an impact on boarding times by speeding up bus journey times.

Giles Fearnley, Managing Director of First Bus, said: “We are immensely proud. We have already achieved 9m contactless transactions since launching last year. Our focus is on improving our customer’s experience and contactless is a key milestone in delivering on this objective.

“Delivering innovation will truly transform the bus industry.”