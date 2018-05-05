Green light for supercar brand in Leeds as McLaren steps business up a gear

The luxury British sportscar and supercar brand, McLaren, is on the road to Yorkshire.

McLaren Automotive is continuing to expand its UK network of retailers with the appointment of McLaren Leeds, the brand’s eighth location in the UK.

The new showroom will be located off the M1 and phase I of the development is now complete and ready to welcome customers from its new location at Aire Valley Drive.

Phase II will see a purpose-built 12,000 square feet Leeds showroom, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year. The state-of-the-art facility will feature the latest McLaren corporate identity and allow customers to specify and service their cars in the most sophisticated environment.

McLaren Leeds joins the existing network of facilities in Ascot, Birmingham, Bristol, Glasgow, Hatfield, London and Manchester.

The new location will be operated by Park’s Motor Group, which also manages McLaren Glasgow - the McLaren Global Retailer of the Year in 2015 and 2016.

McLaren says the opening of the new premises in Leeds recognises the city’s status as one of the fastest growing in the country and an important centre for luxury cars. Leeds is also the hometown of the brand’s Design Director, Rob Melville.

David Gilbert, Managing Director at McLaren Automotive Europe, said: “This new addition to the McLaren retail network is another key step in our growth plan and we are very excited to welcome McLaren Leeds as our eighth retail partner in the UK. Park’s Motor Group is a leading name in the luxury car market and already has an unprecedented record of success with McLaren Glasgow - an achievement that we expect to see mirrored in Leeds.”

“I am absolutely thrilled that McLaren is finally coming to my hometown,” added Rob Melville, Design Director at McLaren Automotive. “Leeds has undergone a huge transformation over the last decade and I am convinced that our range of sportscars and supercars will appeal to the local customers and enhance the roads of this beautiful city.”

Ross Park, Director at Park’s Motor Group concluded: “We are delighted and honoured to be chosen by McLaren to open our second retailer in Leeds. It is a fantastic recognition for our hard working team in Glasgow who have achieved consecutive McLarenGlobal Retailer of the Year awards so the bar is naturally set very high for our new team in Leeds! It also represents our first automotive retail business south of the border and it's an exciting time for everyone at Park's Motor Group.”

McLaren has strengthening ties to the Yorkshire region with a £50m investment in the new McLaren Composites Technology Centre (MCTC) in the Sheffield region, where the company plans to make its carbon fibre tubs. Currently under construction, it is expected to lead to up to 200 jobs by the time it is fully operational.