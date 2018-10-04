Greens announce parliamentary candidate for Harrogate and Knaresborough

The Green Party have revealed their candidate for the parliamentary seat of Harrogate and Knaresborough.

It was announced on Tuesday that Shan Oakes will serve as the party’s candidate for the seat. She previously campaigned for the seat in 2015 and recently ran for a district council position in Boroughbridge.

In a statement issued this week she said:”I am proud to have the opportunity to present Green policy to the electorate.

“We fight for equality, transparency and wellness. We stand up for local and ethical business, for real democracy, and a People’s Vote on Europe .We offer the only coherent policy for a world drowning in the appalling consequences of unbridled consumerism, such as climate change, species extinction, waste, poisons and traffic, as well as corruption, exploitation, inequality and increasing levels of mental and physical ill-health.

“The recent focus on the state of our oceans has helped people to understand how global, and all-pervasive the situation has become. “



So far this year, it has also been announced that Judith Rogerson will represent the Liberal Democrats. The Labour Party have said they are due to name a candidate in the coming months ,and sitting MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, Andrew Jones, will run for the Conservative Party.