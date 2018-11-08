Greggs' festive bake is back! See the full list of Christmas goodies

Greggs festive bakes, mince pies and pigs and blankets are back, but how many calories do they have?
The bakery held a giveaway in Leeds on Wednesday ahead of the reintroduction of the Christmas pasty to bakeries across the country.
And following last year's popularity the chain will be again selling pigs in blankets, and Christmas lunch soup.
Other Christmas treats include a “pigs under blankets” baguette, a cheese and chutney toastie and a “snowy road” dessert.
The festive bake has become such a Christmas staple that Greggs has even created a countdown website, for fans who just can’t wait to get their hands on one.
The pastry pockets contain chicken, sage and onion stuffing, and bacon in a creamy sage and cranberry sauce, topped with a crunchy crumb coating.
They will return to Greggs stores from Thursday November 8, along with the rest of the festive menu. And they will cost £1.50 – the same as last year.
The pigs in blanket pots will set you back £2, and the pigs under blankets baguette costs £3.
The bakery is bringing back its traditional Christmas lunch sandwich and Christmas lunch soup, and is already selling mince pies for 50p a pop.
New to the menu are three festive hot drinks. A salted caramel latte, mint mocha and mint hot chocolate will be available for £2.20 each.
The Greggs' Christmas menu – in full
Sweet mince pies – 50p, 279 cals
Festive bake – £1.50, 450 cals
Turkey, bacon and cranberry roll – £1, 302 cals
Pigs in blankets – £2, 339 cals
Christmas lunch sandwich – £2.70, 495 cals
Pigs under blankets baguette – £3, 573 cals
Cheese and chutney toastie – £2.85, 475 cals
Christmas lunch soup – £1.90, 144 cals
Choc cherry muffin – £1, 358 cals
Snowy road – £1, 85 cals
Mini Christmas caramel shortbreads – £1.50, 109 cals
Salted caramel latte – £2.20, 240 cals for 12oz
Mint mocha – £2.20, 365 cals for 12oz
Mint hot chocolate – £2.20, 348 cals for 12 oz
Christmas pudding biscuit – 85p, 293 cals
Christmas tree biscuit – 85p, 173 cals
Christmas cake slice – £1, 374 cals
Christmas ring bun cupcake – 80p each, 216 cals
Prices may vary slightly between locations. Also, a bit of bad news is that the pigs in blanket pots will only be available in 150 of Greggs’ 1,850 stores.