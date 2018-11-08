Greggs' festive bake is back! See the full list of Christmas goodies

Greggs festive bakes, mince pies and pigs and blankets are back, but how many calories do they have?

The bakery held a giveaway in Leeds on Wednesday ahead of the reintroduction of the Christmas pasty to bakeries across the country.

Greggs' Christmas menu has launched

And following last year's popularity the chain will be again selling pigs in blankets, and Christmas lunch soup.

Other Christmas treats include a “pigs under blankets” baguette, a cheese and chutney toastie and a “snowy road” dessert.

The festive bake has become such a Christmas staple that Greggs has even created a countdown website, for fans who just can’t wait to get their hands on one.

The pastry pockets contain chicken, sage and onion stuffing, and bacon in a creamy sage and cranberry sauce, topped with a crunchy crumb coating.

Greggs has set up the website isthefestivebakeoutyet.com, and now it is!

They will return to Greggs stores from Thursday November 8, along with the rest of the festive menu. And they will cost £1.50 – the same as last year.

The pigs in blanket pots will set you back £2, and the pigs under blankets baguette costs £3.

The bakery is bringing back its traditional Christmas lunch sandwich and Christmas lunch soup, and is already selling mince pies for 50p a pop.

New to the menu are three festive hot drinks. A salted caramel latte, mint mocha and mint hot chocolate will be available for £2.20 each.



The Greggs' Christmas menu – in full

Sweet mince pies – 50p, 279 cals

Festive bake – £1.50, 450 cals

Turkey, bacon and cranberry roll – £1, 302 cals

Pigs in blankets – £2, 339 cals

Christmas lunch sandwich – £2.70, 495 cals

Pigs under blankets baguette – £3, 573 cals

Cheese and chutney toastie – £2.85, 475 cals

Christmas lunch soup – £1.90, 144 cals

Choc cherry muffin – £1, 358 cals

Snowy road – £1, 85 cals

Mini Christmas caramel shortbreads – £1.50, 109 cals

Salted caramel latte – £2.20, 240 cals for 12oz

Mint mocha – £2.20, 365 cals for 12oz

Mint hot chocolate – £2.20, 348 cals for 12 oz

Christmas pudding biscuit – 85p, 293 cals

Christmas tree biscuit – 85p, 173 cals

Christmas cake slice – £1, 374 cals

Christmas ring bun cupcake – 80p each, 216 cals

Prices may vary slightly between locations. Also, a bit of bad news is that the pigs in blanket pots will only be available in 150 of Greggs’ 1,850 stores.

