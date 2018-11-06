Greggs to give away free festive bakes in Leeds!

Greggs is giving away 100 free festive bakes in Leeds - here's how to get your hands on one.

The countdown is almost over and festive bakes will soon be on sale in Greggs across the land.

Greggs will be handing out 100 free festive bakes in Leeds on Wednesday November 7

And to celebrate the nation's favourite baker is giving out FREE festive bakes in Leeds, one day before the pastries go on sale.

Leeds Central Arcade Greggs will be giving out 100 free festive bakes on Wednesday afternoon.

The giveaway will be at 4pm, but if you miss out you will only have to wait until Thursday November 8 to buy one as the long-awaited festive bake goes on sale.

The Christmas pasty is made of chicken breast, sage and onion stuffing and bacon in a creamy sage and cranberry sauce all wrapped in golden puff pastry which tastes like Christmas and costs from £1.50.

For many, the arrival of the Festive Bake at Greggs is eagerly awaited and a symbol that the holiday season is officially underway.

Festive Bake fans have been counting down to its return, right down to the second, at the iconic product’s official website isthefestivebakeoutyet.com.

More Christmas events in Leeds;

Leeds Christmas lights switch on on Thursday November 8

The Coca-Cola Christmas truck is coming to Asda in Leeds

Bake Off finalist Kim-Joy to bring Christmas cheer to Trinity