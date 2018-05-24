Gridiron fever hits Leeds as youngsters compete in NFL Flag tournament

Have your say

Schools across West Yorkshire took part in a special NFL Flag tournament held at Leeds Beckett University.

Tournament attendees included pupils from St Augustine's Catholic Primary School, Thorpe Primary School, Brownhill Primary Academy, Hillcrest Academy, Meadowfield Primary School and Bracken Edge Primary School.

In partnership with the Subway brand, the NFL Flag programme aims to bring the NFL closer to everyone and encourage families to get fit and active.

Running in London since 2014 and expanding regionally in 2017, more than 1,000 school children across the UK have been involved in the programme since its launch.

Thorpe Primary School secured victory on the day and they will now head to the NFL Summer Bowl in London in July.

Osi Umenyiora, a two-time Super Bowl winner and pundit on the BBC's The NFL show, said: “The NFL Flag programme is a brilliant way to introduce children to American football.

"Not only does it teach kids fundamental values such as teamwork and discipline but encourages a healthy and active lifestyle.

"I can’t wait to see my kids enrolled one day.”

Mrs Courtenay Hudson, Lead Teacher of Thorpe Primary School, said: “The kids are ecstatic that they’ve been crowned Leeds’ NFL Flag champions.

"We have thoroughly enjoyed the whole day and have seen tremendous benefits from the NFL Flag programme.

Plenty of youngsters enjoyed taking part in the NFL Flag initiative, which was held at Leeds Beckett University.

"We are all very excited to represent Leeds at this year’s Summer Bowl."

For the opportunity to become an NFL Flag school go to bit.ly/2ihzstl to register your interest.