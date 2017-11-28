Gripple opens new training academy in former school premises

Sheffield manufacturer Gripple has changed a former school building into its new training academy and social club following a £1m conversion programme.

Gripple, which has just posted a record £69m turnover, had its new facility on Attercliffe Common opened by retired Bishop of Sheffield, the Rt Revd Jack Nicholls.

The firm converted the former Jaywing headquarters, also known as Players’ Cafe and originally Carbrook County School, built in 1874.

The first floor of GLIDE House is home to Gripple’s People and Culture team where it will run training courses for staff from across the world who will learn about Gripple and even work towards NVQ qualifications. In the future the intention is that external staff will also benefit from Gripple’s training skills.

On the ground floor there is a bar, restaurant and gym – all run by Gripple staff and open six days a week. Every staff member has a card which enables them to use the gym for free and to order food online, which is delivered to their workplace and paid for via their payslip.

Gripple chairman, Hugh Facey said: “For five years I have been looking for a building suitable to becoming Gripple’s training, conference and board facility. I was just driving along when I saw the ‘for sale’ sign.

“I came in and hated the mezzanine and pillars. But when I came a second time I thought, ‘this is it’.

“But it isn’t just about education, it is about creating a good social side for its staff as well. This is what GLIDE House provides.”

GLIDE House is within walking distance of a Gripple site on Carbrook Street.