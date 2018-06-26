GRITTERS could be out in Yorkshire due to roads melting in the heatwave

Gritting lorries could be out in Yorkshire - because the hot weather heatwave risks melting the roads.

A regular sight during the Beast From the East, it turns out gritting lorries are not just for winter after all.

Kirklees Council in West Yorkshire has announced that its gritters are on standby to deal with melting roads in the blazing sunshine.

A statement said: "Our gritters are missing you all, so we're letting them out of their depots to help during this hot weather. Find out why our gritters might be out, and how to stay safe while driving in this heat

"We are expecting some hot weather over the coming weeks, with some air temperatures reaching over 30 degrees. With this, our gritters might need to come out – so we’d like to give you a heads-up so you don’t wonder what they’re up to…

What will the hot weather do to our roads?

"When the sun is out for a while, it can start to make the tar on the roads much softer than usual, which can alter the way drivers use our roads.

"It might not always seem too warm at 30 degrees (although it will certainly be ice-lolly weather), the roads absorb the heat, which can make the roads almost 20 degrees. A change in the roads structure can happen, which is similar to melting.

But why the gritters? Aren’t they just for winter?

"If the hot weather continues, our grit lorries are on standby to go out and spread crushed rock dust – a common method used to create a non-stick surface and limit damage to the road surface.

"Please stay safe while travelling

"Drivers can keep themselves, passengers and pedestrians safe by driving a little slower and avoiding heavy braking in affected areas."