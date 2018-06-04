Group of boys released under investigation after arrests in Leeds city centre

Have your say

A group of children who were arrested following an incident at a phone shop in Leeds city centre have been released under investigation.

Police were called to the Carphone Warehouse shop, in The Headrow, at about 3pm yesterday (Sunday).

Eight boys, aged between 12 and 15, had been in the shop earlier that day.

They approached the store but were turned away by staff at the entrance.

Police had received reports that the children were seen with knives, and officers made the arrests yesterday.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said no knives were seen or recovered.

The incident is now being investigated as a potential public order offence.

Inspector Andy Berriman, who heads the City Neighbourhood Policing Team in Leeds, said: “We believe this group has been responsible for incidents of anti-social behaviour in the city centre and we would like to reassure businesses and residents that we are currently taking appropriate action alongside partner agencies to address their behaviour.”