Group of men seen floating down York's River Ouse on lilos and inflatable dinghies

Police have issued a warning to a group of men over a 'dangerous' stunt which saw them cruise down the River Ouse on inflatables.

North Yorkshire Police had to help the group out of the river at Kings Staith in York at around 4.30pm today.

Man rescued from River Ouse in York

Between 8-10 young men are thought to have been part of the group, and a range of inflatable toys including lilos, a dinghy and a chair were seen in the water.

Officers issued them with a dispersal order once they were out of the river.

Although police did not specifically say alcohol was involved in the incident, they warned people to stay away from the river if they had been drinking.

They also advised people to 'never,ever' go into the river with lilos or other inflatables.