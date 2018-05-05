'Growing concern' for welfare of missing man last seen at Sheffield hospital

Have you seen Ronan Pryer? He was last seen at Northern General hospital yesterday
Have you seen Ronan Pryer? He was last seen at Northern General hospital yesterday
0
Have your say

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a 39-year-old man, who was last seen at a Sheffield hospital.

Rohan Pryer who was reported missing yesterday.

He was last seen at the Northern General hospital, Sheffield at around 8pm.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Concerns are growing for his welfare. Rohan is described as being a white male, slim build, short dark hair, southern accent. Last seen wearing a dark hooded top, blue jeans and carrying a yellow bag.

"Anyone with any information is asked to ring 101 quoting incident 1004 04/05."