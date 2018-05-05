'Growing concern' for welfare of missing man last seen at Sheffield hospital

Have your say

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a 39-year-old man, who was last seen at a Sheffield hospital.

Rohan Pryer who was reported missing yesterday.

He was last seen at the Northern General hospital, Sheffield at around 8pm.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Concerns are growing for his welfare. Rohan is described as being a white male, slim build, short dark hair, southern accent. Last seen wearing a dark hooded top, blue jeans and carrying a yellow bag.

"Anyone with any information is asked to ring 101 quoting incident 1004 04/05."