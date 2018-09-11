‘Growing up a gay Muslim in Doncaster:’ Town’s Queer Eye  TV star to release book

A Doncaster born presenter who has become a global TV star is to release his autobiography, telling his story of growing up as a gay Muslim in the town.

Tan France, one of the hosts of Netflix hit Queer Eye, which sees five gay lifestyle experts provide makeover advice, has announced a book deal which will see him release his memoirs next year.

The book will come out in spring 2019 with St. Martin’s Press, according to reports in the USA.

Earlier this year, the host, who spent his formative years growing up in Doncaster, returned for a second series of the show which has become a worldwide smash.

A synopsis for the as-yet-untitled memoir reads: “British born Tan France, the ‘Fab Five’ fashion expert on Netflix’s smash-hit Queer Eye reboot, has been breaking down barriers not only with his keen fashion sense but also as the first openly gay Muslim on western television.

“His memoir will be filled with his trademark humor, savvy sense of style, radical compassion, as well as very personal revelations.

“For the first time, he will share his story of growing up gay in a traditional Muslim family as one of the few people of colour in a small town in Northern England.

“And he shares the experience of coming out to his Pakistani family at the age of 34, finally revealing to them that he is happily married to his partner of over 10 years, a self-described gay Mormon cowboy from Salt Lake City.

“Humorous and poignant personal essays will be peppered with style advice, funny lists, and the truisms that Tan has accumulated in his journey from Doncaster, England, to Netflix.”

France has worked as a fashion designer for more than 15 years, and notably founded the women’s clothing line Kingdom & State.

“The book is meant to spread joy, personal acceptance, and most of all, understanding,” he said in a statement.

“Each of us is living our own private journey, and the more we know about each other, the healthier and happier the world will be.”

Tan, whose real name is Tanweer Wasim France, studied fashion at Doncaster College and then moved to Manchester before ultimately settling in London.

In 2008 he began working in the United States and he moved there in 2015.

He now lives in Salt Lake City, Utah and is married to his husband Rob.

Earlier this year, the presenter told how he was subjected to racism and homophobia growing up in Doncaster - and finds it easier to live in the USA as a gay Muslim.

The 35-year-old says he has experienced racism and homophobia his entire life and is happier being based in America.

He told Vogue magazine: "I don't get called the same names as I did at home in the north of England. I would often get called a 'P***', and that's sickening in this day and age."

