Guard of honour for Sheffield traffic Pc Dave Fields killed in Christmas Day crash

IN the leaden, winter skies above Sheffield, the police helicopter performed a “nod” in tribute as colleagues and family laid to rest a traffic officer killed on the roads on Christmas Day.

A guard of honour was also formed as a mark of respect as around 400 people bade a sad farewell to Pc Dave Fields, a 45-year-old father of two.

The funeral of PC Dave Fields at Grenoside Crematorium in Sheffield.

His family described him as “an amazing husband, father and friend, who was loved by everyone who knew him”.

Pc Fields was in a marked BMW police car which was responding to an “immediate incident” when it was in collision with a silver Citroen C3 heading in the opposite direction on the A57, near Sheffield’s Coisley Hill and the Shirebrook Nature Reserve, close to the Mosbrough Parkway.

A passenger in the Citroen, 61-year-old Lorraine Stephenson, also died following the mid- evening crash.

Yesterday at Grenoside Crematorium, the officer’s beloved pet beagle, Bertie, handled by an officer in uniform, joined the procession of police motorbikes and horses before it passed officers in formation.

Pc Fields’ wife, Emma, and daughter Ella paid tribute during a short service in the chapel and the congregation heard songs by Sam Smith and the band, Marillion.

In a statement, his family said: “Dave was an amazing husband, father and friend who was loved by everyone who knew him.

“He really enjoyed his job and was proud to be a police officer. He was brave, funny and a well-respected member of his team, who he saw as close friends rather than just colleagues.

“He made us all proud every day and will be missed so much.

“He was an amazing man and will be in our thoughts each and every single day.”

Pc Fields’ Sergeant, Lee Beck and his other colleagues paid tribute to their “best friend”.

Sgt Beck said: “Dave was a hard-working, dedicated officer who prided himself in being there for others. Nothing was ever too much trouble for Dave.

“His drive and determination in his policing role was second to none, his skill set was vast and his overall attitude and knowledge base was exemplary.

“Not only was Dave a fine officer but he was a friend – the best friend.

“His team were his family and he would always put himself second to make sure they were happy and upbeat.

“He would always have a laugh and a joke at a colleague’s mistakes. He would never let you live it down and would wind you up about it for months, but always in the best possible humour.

“His friendly banter made the office a brighter place to be. We would look forward to his terrible jokes and tenuous innuendos.

“He was funny because he wasn’t, if that makes sense.”

The sergeant said Pc Fields had left an “unfillable hole and would always be in his colleagues’ hearts”.

South Yorkshire’s chief constable, Stephen Watson, added: “Pc Fields was an exceptional officer who loved his job and was respected as a dedicated, committed and enthusiastic police officer within South Yorkshire Police.

“He died in tragic circumstances, which are amplified by the fact that he leaves a wife and two young children.

“His colleagues, as are we all, are devastated by his death. We also think of the Stephenson family who have been affected and hold them in our thoughts at this difficult time.”

Pc Fields was also a well-known football official and was vice-chairman of the Sheffield Referees’ Association.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is under way.