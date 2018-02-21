GUILTY: Man admits to rape after sex attack on teenager in Leeds City Centre

Have your say

A MAN has pleaded guilty to carrying out a rape attack on a teenage girl close to Leeds city centre.

Neil McNally, 33, admitted to a charge of rape and another serious sex offence when he appeared before Leeds Crown Court today.

McNally carried out the offences against the 19-year-old victim on the evening of Saturday January 20 this year.

The incident took place near to the river Aire, close to the junction of Neville Street and Sovereign Street.

McNally, of Everleigh Street, East End Park, appeared in court via a video link from Armley jail.

He spoke to confirm his name and give his date of birth and nationality.

McNally also pleaded guilty to offences of robbery and fraud in relation to the same victim.

The robbery charge is in relation to the theft of an iphone and a handbag.

The fraud charge relates to McNally using the victim's stolen bank cards.

McNally's solicitor, Narinder Rathour, asked for the case to be adjourned for seven weeks before sentencing takes place.

Mr Rathour told the court it was necessary to obtain a psychiatric report to consider whether McNally is a danger to the public.

The lawyer also said time was needed to obtain an impact statement from the victim.

McNally will be sentenced on April 11 and was returned to custody until the next hearing.

The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Peter Collier, QC, said: "You have pleaded guilty to these offences. They are all very serious, as you know."

McNally was told he must also go on the sex offender register.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Scott, of West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We have specially-trained officers supporting the victim."