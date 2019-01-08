Guiseley bar to remain open until 2am on weekends

An application to extend the opening hours of a bar in Guiseley was only partially approved by council chiefs today.

Everybody’s Social, in Otley Road, had applied for permission to show films, play music and serve alcohol until 2am every night.

However, the application has received an objection from West Yorkshire Police, which says the bar must commit to door staff and CCTV to be allowed to remain open for longer.

And, following a meeting of Leeds City Council’s licensing sub-committee, the bar will only have permission to open until 2am on Friday and Saturday evenings.

During the meeting, residents and representatives from the bar were encouraged to make their cases.

One nearby resident told the meeting: “My main objection is the continuous noise at night that we hear.

“We are a hundred yards or less from the premises, most Fridays and Saturdays we have constant noise of people standing and sitting outside the pub. There is frequent shouting until at least 1am.

“The neighbouring bars close at midnight, and it’s common to see people crossing the road and carrying drinks, which they shouldn’t do, and going to the premises.

“We have complained about frequent noises and the staff do nothing whatsoever.

“There is frequently glass on the pavement outside our property. On Christmas Day I had the pleasure of sweeping up glass outside our drive.

“We have seen people going into a ginnel and urinating.”

A representative of the applicant stated: “The conditions reflect the use of the premises and those going forward. There is no representation from environmental health and that should weigh very heavily when making a decision.

“The premises has utilised numerous events, by and large up to two in the morning, without complaints.

“These are well run and well managed premises. If there are problems, there are check and balances.”

A decision was then reached by the committee.

Council officer Amy Taylor said: “The committee resolved to allow the application for Friday and Saturday night, but refused it for Sunday to Thursday.

“The committee noted that it was situated on a busy road with other licensed premises open late into the evening.”