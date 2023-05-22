A child was taken to hospital yesterday, Sunday, May 21, following an accident at Gulliver's Valley theme park in Rother Valley, Rotherham, just over the border from Sheffield. Bosses at the theme park, which opened in July 2020, said the young person was not on a ride or attraction when they were injured. The extent of their injuries is not known at this stage.
A Gulliver’s Valley spokesperson said: “Unfortunately a young guest had an accident at our resort today, they were not on a ride or attraction when this occurred. Our first aid team quickly assisted the guest, and an ambulance was called.
“An air ambulance also arrived but that was not deemed necessary, and the patient was taken to hospital by road ambulance for further treatment.”
The Star has contacted Yorkshire Ambulance Service.