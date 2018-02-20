'Gun' found in Leeds woodland: Police to search area

POLICE have cordoned off a section of woodland in north Leeds after a member of the public found what appeared to be a handgun.

Officers were called to Batcliffe Wood in the Ash Road area of Headingley just after 6.30pm yesterday. (Mon Feb 20)

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A scene is in place pending a search of the area. The item has been sent for examination to determine if it is a genuine firearm or not."

Coun Neil Walsjhaw (Labour/Headingley and Hyde Park), tweeted earlier today: "If you are in the Ash Rd area you might notice a Police cordon on an area of Batcliffe Woods. An object was found and a search team will be on site shortly. It’s nothing to be alarmed about."