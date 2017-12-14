Gun, taser and drugs found in police raid on Sheffield house

Drugs, a gun and a taser disguised as a torch were found during a police raid of a house in Sheffield.

Officers struck at a house on the Arbourthorne estate yesterday morning and made arrests for drug and firearm offences at the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act in the Arbourthorne area.

"Entry was forced to the property and once inside officers located a large quantity of drugs and other items to suggest the occupant had been supplying drugs. The occupants were arrested.

"Whilst officers were continuing searching the property, they found what they believe to be a firearm along with other weapons, including a taser disguised as a torch.



"The occupants were further arrested for firearms offences and enquires are ongoing.



"We will not accept drugs or weapons on our patch."