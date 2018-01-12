'Gutted:' Staff's appeal after 'vital' hospice van stolen in South Yorkshire

An appeal has been launched after a 'vital' hospice van was stolen in South Yorkshire.

The van, belonging to Rotherham Hospice, is believed to have been stolen earlier this morning.

Sharing the news on Facebook, a spokesman wrote: "We are so gutted this morning to find that our hospice van has been stolen from a hospice premises.

"The van is a vital part of hospice operations, that we rely on daily.



"We believe it to have been taken in the last three hours."

The van is fully branded with the Hospice Lottery logo and the registration number is DN62 EYA.



If you have any information, or have seen it, contact the police on 101 and cite the incident number: 182 1202.



