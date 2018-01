THE best gymnastics teams in the UK gathered at the First Direct Arena for the Leeds GymFest 2018, which was hosted by Leeds Gymnastics Club.

All age groups of the club’s gymnasts, from pre-school youngsters up to GB stars Ashley Watson and Nile Wilson, were due to perform on Sunday. The gymnasts put on a superb display of strength, flexibility and choreography.

Date: 21st January 2018. Picture James Hardisty. Leeds Gymnastics Club, 16th Gymfest 2018, held at First Direct Arena, Leeds. Pictured A pupil from Ilkley Gymnastics Club taking part in the event.

Leeds Gymnastics Club’s Nile Wilson won a bronze competing for Team GB in the horizontal bar competition at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Date: 21st January 2018. Picture James Hardisty. Leeds Gymnastics Club, 16th Gymfest 2018, held at First Direct Arena, Leeds. Pictured Youngsters from Shine Gymnastic Club, taking part in the event.

Date: 21st January 2018. Picture James Hardisty. Leeds Gymnastics Club, 16th Gymfest 2018, held at First Direct Arena, Leeds. Pictured Yorkshire Rock Choir, opening the event.

Date: 21st January 2018. Picture James Hardisty. Leeds Gymnastics Club, 16th Gymfest 2018, held at First Direct Arena, Leeds. Pictured Youngsters from Wakefield Gymnastic Club, taking part in the event.