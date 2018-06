A man and a horse have been seriously injured after a crash between a van and a gypsy caravan near Settle.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the collision on the A65 near.

It happened at around 12.20pm, when the caravan was being pulled by two horses.

The man on the caravan and one of the horses have been seriously injured, police said.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and follow diversions until further notice.

Witnesses are asked to call 101 and reference 0202.