GYS: Dream result as Pig of the Year's first judge wins 2018 contest

A dream spanning three decades came true at the Great Yorkshire Show as an original Pig of the Year judge won the contest.

The British Pig Association (BPA) competition, during which one pig is picked from all the top winners at county shows, was won by a Large White Gilt owned by Robert Emerson yesterday.

Mr Emerson said: “It means everything because this Pig of the Year started in 1985 and I happened to be the first judge in that one, and I have never thought I would win it but it’s happened, 33 years later.”

At that time the competition was held at the Royal Bath and West Show, where Mr Emerson was a winner in June.

“It’s surreal, it was always an ambition of mine,” Mr Emerson said. “You never think these things are going to happen until it does – I’m excited.”

He keeps 20 pedigree large white sows in Broughton Astley, Leicestershire.

Speaking about his winning female animal, which is one year old, he said: “It’s a very correct sort of pig. She walks perfectly.”

Judge Julian Collings whittled down male and female pigs as well as modern and traditional kinds before choosing Mr Emerson’s.

He said: “She’s just so correct, she walks so well. The way she paraded herself, she didn’t put a foot wrong.”

BPA President Lord Salisbury also attended to help judge the competition.

He said: “I think it’s been extremely impressive that people have taken the risk and come from all over the country.”

Brothers Chris and Bleddyn Beck, winners with the modern male Pig of the Year, almost did not attend because of how the heat affects the animals.

Reserve champion was a British Saddleback owned by Julian Newth, from Somerset, who also won in the Supreme Pig competition.