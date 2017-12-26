​​H​eck​ Food, ​one of the ​the fastest growing compa​nies​ in Yorkshire, is celebrating​ what it described as​ ​"​a banger of a year​"​ since moving into its new £3.5​m factory in North Yorkshire​.

In the run up to Christmas, the 100-strong team has been flat out making over five million sausages to keep up with demand, as people rush to put their favourite chipolatas and sausages on their festive dinner plates.

The award-winning company, which is on target to turnover £50​m by 2020, has seen sales of its new turkey sausages soar, as sausage lovers look for a different twist to traditional favourites.

Lower in fat, the new recipe sits alongside H​eck​’s other low fat chicken sausages, burgers and meatballs.

In the new year, H​eck​ will ​expand its chicken range​ ​with the launch of Naked skinless sausages and Simply Chicken sausages. These new launches are based on the company’s award-winning Chicken Italia recipe, but made without cheese for fans of sausages who can’t eat dairy.

Since start up in 2014, the Keeble family and friends behind H​eck​ have grown the company into the UK’s No 1 premium sausage ​brand​.

​T​he firm’s fast growth has been recognised in the 2017 Lloyds Bank National Business Awards, with H​eck​ shortlisted in the scale-up business of the year category.

​It has also appeared for the third year running in The Sunday Times Virgin Fast Track 100, along with five other Yorkshire companies, achieving sales growth of 92.48​ per cent​ on this year’s list.

In October H​eck​ opened a £3.5m ​"​sausage world​"​ factory that has created 75 jobs. Producing more than 700 sausages per minute, the team is aiming to double its share in the premium sausage market in 2018.

Andrew Keeble, H​eck​ co-founder, said: “We’ve had a fantastic year and want to thank all our team, customers and retail partners, as we’ve certainly ended on a high​.​ We won’t be putting our feet up, though, and have lots of exciting plans for 2018, so watch this space.”