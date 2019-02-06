Halfords offers guaranteed interviews to those leaving armed forces

Halfords has announced moves to help people leaving the armed forces find jobs.

The motoring and cycle firm has signed the Government’s Armed Forces Covenant, offering access to training and careers in its retail shops and Autocentres.

Halfords will offer guaranteed interviews to service leavers to help with what it said can be a difficult transition to civilian life.

Graham Stapleton, chief executive of Halfords Group said: “We are really proud to sign the Armed Forces Covenant to help people leaving the services find new careers and gain training with Halfords Retail and Autocentres.

“This initiative is completely win-win, allowing our business to access a pool of potential colleagues with fantastic transferable skills, and helping service leavers build new careers with Halfords.”

Major General William O’Leary, Deputy Commander Field Army, on behalf of the Ministry of Defence, said: “Having Halfords Group sign our Armed Forces Covenant is a fantastic boost to the scheme and shows that there are excellent career opportunities for service leavers and reservists.”

Minister for defence people and veterans Tobias Ellwood said: “Halfords’ commitment to support the careers of those who have served is to be applauded, and I urge employers to follow their example.

“Our armed forces have a fantastic range of skills to offer the civilian workplace, and are an asset to any business.”