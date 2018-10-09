Halifax burglar wanted on recall to prison

POLICE in Calderdale are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Bailey Betker, 21, whose last known address was in Halifax, was released from prison in May after serving a sentence for burglary.

He is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence and police also want to speak to him in connection with a number of further burglary offences.

It is believed that he is still in the Calderdale area.

Anyone who has seen Mr Betker or with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Calderdale District CID via 101.

Information can also be given to the police by using the 101 Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat