Halifax man who wanted revenge on authorities is jailed for 20 years

A revenge-obsessed Halifax man with a "consuming hatred and loathing for people in authority" has been jailed for 20 years after targeting police officers, a solicitor and a judge.

Ashkan Ebrahimi, 33, of Oak Lane, Halifax, was sentenced yesterday at Bradford Crown Court after being found guilty of possessing explosives with intent to endanger life, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a bladed article in a public place and stalking offences.

Ebrahimi became obsessed with revenge against the authorities after he was issued with a non-molestation order against his former partner from the county court and was subsequently separated from his young child.

West Yorkshire Police said that he believed that officers were committed to destroying his life and set about seeking to take extreme violent action against them.

He was arrested October 2015 after concerns were raised by Calderdale College, where Ebrahimi had enrolled on an adult GCSE science course, about his unusual interest in chemicals and wanting to develop a science lab at home.

Seized computer equipment, a mobile phone, camera and other items from Ebrahimi’s address unearthed the extent of the research and stalking activity that he had indulged in.

Among other items, a book detailing 21 vehicle registration plates of cars belonging to those he was interested in, and photographs of the locations of the addresses of the same people, were found.

His sat-nav revealed that he had visited the address of the judge who had previously issued the non-molestation order, as well as the address of a police chief inspector.

The full home addresses were also found of other police officers he had encountered, as well as that of the solicitor working on behalf of his ex-partner.

Officers said the computer searches revealed more about the extent of his intentions, with searches around the use and effects of chemicals, how police officers are protected when not at work and sophisticated surveillance equipment.

A large amount of chemicals were also recovered from Ebrahimi’s address, along with an extensive collection of weapons including knives, swords, crossbows and high powered air rifles.

Listening devices, telephone scanning equipment, jammers and trackers and a number of publications relating to the making of weapons and explosive devices were also found.

A camera revealed more than 90 videos saved that related to the creation of explosives, fuses, detonators and gunpowder.

He was found to have conducted extensive research on 38 different people in total.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Warren Stevenson said: “Ebrahimi is a very dangerous individual who posed a significant and very serious threat to police officers, police staff, solicitors and the judiciary.

“He developed a deep seated and consuming hatred and loathing for people in authority, in the main police officers and set about research and planning his limitless revenge against them.

“The volume of weapons, substances and associated material recovered from his property were to enable him to commit the most serious harm to others and I strongly believe that he would have eventually executed his plans in harming a police officer on the streets of West Yorkshire.

“Today’s result brings to conclusion a detailed and lengthy police investigation, which exposed the unrelenting determination Ebrahimi had for taking his revenge and I would like to express my sincerest thanks to everyone involved in this case.

“We are pleased with the significant sentenced passed down, which acknowledges the severity of the offence, and how dangerous an individual Ebrahimi is.

"His obsessive actions and behavior caused significant distress and understandable concern for all his victims, and I hope they, and all others working with the police service, other agencies and the wider community are reassured following his conviction.”