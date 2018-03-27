Halifax Search and Rescue unit called out in hunt for missing man

The Calder Valley Search & Rescue Team were called out late last night to assist West Yorkshire Police with the search for a missing 58-year-old.

Stephen Paul was last seen near the Waterloo Morrison's in Huddersfield at around 6:30pm yesterday (Monday).

The Mytholmroyd-based Calder Valley team was joined by their colleagues from Holme Valley and Woodhead, along with a helicopter unit from Carr Gate.

Stephen is said to be wearing a dark clothing and may be carrying some camping gear or a rucksack. Anybody with any information is asked to ring 101 and quote log 1563.