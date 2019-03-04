Halifax singer Callum makes it through again on TV show The Voice

Have your say

Halifax singer Callum Butterworth lives to fight another day on ITV talent show The Voice after taking part in The Battles on Saturday.

Callum sang ‘This Town’ by Niall Horan along with fellow Team Olly member Eva Campbell for the chance to go through, with Olly opting to choose Eva.

But fellow judge Will.i.am chose to then steal Callum, ensuring he stays on the show and will now compete in the knockouts.

Callum, 17, is from Siddal and is studying level three music performance at Calderdale College.

Team Olly: Eva Campbell and Callum Butterworth perform on The Voice on Saturday. Picture: ITV.