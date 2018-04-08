Hamilton picks up seven prizes at awards ceremony

THE Hip hop musical Hamilton swept the board at the Olivier Awards in London last night - but there was a Yorkshire triumph too.

Hamilton picked up seven prizes at the ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall, including best new musical

Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the West End hit about founding father Alexander Hamilton, was jointly awarded the outstanding achievement in music prize with orchestrator Alex Lacamoire. Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston took the best actor prize for Network.

Meanwhile Denise Gough was named best supporting actress for Angels in America.

Gough was not there to collect her award, but in a statement read by actress Ophelia Lovibond, she highlighted the importance of the Time’s Up movement. Several actresses bought feminist activists as their guests.

Jez Butterworth’s play The Ferryman won three awards. They included best new play and best director for Sam Mendes.

Picking up the best new play award, Butterworth said it belonged to everyone who had worked on it. He last won an Olivier more than two decades ago.

“The ceremony felt like a driving test where you’re allowed to get drunk,” he added. “It’s like a wedding, an exam and a party all together.”

And there was a Yorkshire presence at the ceremony as a show with Scarborough connections triumphed.

Sir Gary Verity, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “What a night! It was fantastic to see Yorkshire’s very own Dick Whittington win the ‘Best Entertainment and Family’ award.

“I’m thrilled for Nick Thomas, Michael Harrison and the incredibly talented team at Qdos Entertainment, in Scarborough, who have wowed audiences at London’s famous Palladium with this fantastic show. Tonight’s award is thoroughly well deserved Welcome to Yorkshire has been honoured to partner with this wonderful production to showcase the county in London at the most famous theatre in the world.”

Welcome to Yorkshire partnered with the production to showcase the county to the thousands of people who came to watch the show at London’s famous Palladium.