Hannah Hauxwell

Hannah Hauxwell: The life of the 'daughter of the Dales' in pictures

It's one year since world-famous Dales farmer Hannah Hauxwell passed away.

Known as 'the daughter of the Dales', she farmed alone at a remote smallholding in the North Pennines for most of her adult life, enduring harsh winters and spartan living conditions. She finally retired in the late 1980s, moved to a cottage and lived to the age of 91. Hannah shot to global fame in 1973, when Yorkshire Television shot the documentary Too Long a Winter in her isolated dale, and she gained a huge following in the USA.

Hannah during snowfall at her farm in March 1979

1. Harsh winters

Hannah during snowfall at her farm in March 1979
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Hannah was admired for her self-sufficiency and lack of materialism

2. The simple life

Hannah was admired for her self-sufficiency and lack of materialism
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Hannah in 2008. She had lived alone since her parents' deaths when she was in her 30s, and could go two weeks without speaking to another person.

3. A solitary existence

Hannah in 2008. She had lived alone since her parents' deaths when she was in her 30s, and could go two weeks without speaking to another person.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
After retiring from the farm in the 1980s when the work became too much, Hannah moved to the nearby village of Cotherstone and lived in a cottage. She is pictured outside her new home in 2007.

4. Moving on

After retiring from the farm in the 1980s when the work became too much, Hannah moved to the nearby village of Cotherstone and lived in a cottage. She is pictured outside her new home in 2007.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5