Hannah Hauxwell: The life of the 'daughter of the Dales' in pictures

Known as 'the daughter of the Dales', she farmed alone at a remote smallholding in the North Pennines for most of her adult life, enduring harsh winters and spartan living conditions. She finally retired in the late 1980s, moved to a cottage and lived to the age of 91. Hannah shot to global fame in 1973, when Yorkshire Television shot the documentary Too Long a Winter in her isolated dale, and she gained a huge following in the USA.

1. Harsh winters Hannah during snowfall at her farm in March 1979 jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. The simple life Hannah was admired for her self-sufficiency and lack of materialism jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. A solitary existence Hannah in 2008. She had lived alone since her parents' deaths when she was in her 30s, and could go two weeks without speaking to another person. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Moving on After retiring from the farm in the 1980s when the work became too much, Hannah moved to the nearby village of Cotherstone and lived in a cottage. She is pictured outside her new home in 2007. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more