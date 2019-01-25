Hannah Hauxwell: The life of the 'daughter of the Dales' in pictures
It's one year since world-famous Dales farmer Hannah Hauxwell passed away.
Known as 'the daughter of the Dales', she farmed alone at a remote smallholding in the North Pennines for most of her adult life, enduring harsh winters and spartan living conditions. She finally retired in the late 1980s, moved to a cottage and lived to the age of 91. Hannah shot to global fame in 1973, when Yorkshire Television shot the documentary Too Long a Winter in her isolated dale, and she gained a huge following in the USA.