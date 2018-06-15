Hard to believe that rail chaos was rewarded with a gong

From: Michael Farley, Longrigg, Kirkbampton.

I CANNOT describe how incredulous I feel that Network Rail chief executive Mark Carne has been given a gong (The Yorkshire Post, June 9), given the third world state of our railway network!

Leaving aside the fact that he has been handsomely paid for his alleged expertise and he will retire on a significant pension and no doubt be offered numerous non-executive directorships, this is the ultimate kick in the teeth to all of us who suffer the current debacle of a railway network.

Can I ask that the northern newspapers work together to ask everyone to sign a Downing Street on line petition to have this unjustified award overturned?

From: John Appleyard, Firthcliffe Parade, Liversedge.

I DON’T have much interest in the honours list, with too many receiving awards that don’t deserve them, Mark Carne is a good example, receiving a CBE when he has to take responsibility for the recent chaos on the railways.

However there are exceptions and I do not begrudge former footballer and manager Kenny Dalglish receiving a knighthood.

He played 102 times for Scotland, was the embodiment of Celtic’s football success and when he came to England he kept Liverpool at the forefront of English and European football.

Later he took an unfashionable team in Blackburn Rovers to their first title in 81 years.

The Heysel Stadium disaster of 1985 in which 39 people died and the Hillsborough disaster of 1989 in which 96 died knocked the stuffing out of Dalglish but through it all he showed diplomacy and compassion, not for nothing was he called ‘King Kenny’. In his autobiography Dalglish, on the very last page he states: ‘They say that behind every successful man is a woman’, but as far as he’s concerned his wife Marina has never been behind him, she has been beside him, always.

Well put Sir Kenny!

From: Jenny Eaves, Balby, Doncaster.

The decision to give Mark Carne of Network Rail a CBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list is a baffling one. While Mr Carne and his family must be proud, surely he could have requested his award was put off until the next Honours list given the current chaos on the railway network he is responsible for? It damages the credibility of the entire Honours system and is unfair on those who genuinely deserve recognition.